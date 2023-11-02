Prakash works at a company near Kumara Park West in Seshadripuram. The company's office is located on the first floor of the house of its owner Vepalavi Mahendra, who is residing in London for the past 15 years. Mahendra had entrusted Prakash with the responsibility of feeding the stray dogs of the locality in Bengaluru. Mahendra used to visit his hometown once a year during which, he used to feed the dogs himself. Since October 4, all three dogs have gone missing, Prakash stated in his complaint.