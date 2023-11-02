Bengaluru man files complaint after 3 stray dogs go missing, announces reward of Rs 35,000
Published: 1 hours ago
Bengaluru: A man has complained that three stray dogs whom he has been feeding for the last 10 years have suddenly gone missing and held a worker of the locality responsible for this. Also, he has announced a reward of Rs 35,000 for anyone who brings back the dogs.
Sambhava Prakash has lodged a police complaint in this regard at Bengaluru's Seshadripuram police station. Prakash alleged that the worker caught the dogs and left them somewhere else, police said.
Prakash works at a company near Kumara Park West in Seshadripuram. The company's office is located on the first floor of the house of its owner Vepalavi Mahendra, who is residing in London for the past 15 years. Mahendra had entrusted Prakash with the responsibility of feeding the stray dogs of the locality in Bengaluru. Mahendra used to visit his hometown once a year during which, he used to feed the dogs himself. Since October 4, all three dogs have gone missing, Prakash stated in his complaint.
After failing to find the dogs in the locality, Prakash searched in many places including the animal shelters. "A worker who lives near the house kidnapped the dogs and abandoned them at some remote location. When the worker was asked he did not give any reply," Prakash told police.
In such a situation, Prakash has announced a reward amounting to Rs 10,000 per dog. He said that anyone who brings back the three dogs will be handed over a reward of Rs 35,000.
Seshadripuram police have registered an FIR based on the complaint and have initiated an investigation into the case.