3D ANIMATED VIDEO ON RAHUL GANDHI CONGRESS LODGES COMPLAINT AGAINST BJPS MALAVIYA NADDA

Bengaluru: A complaint was registered at Bengaluru's High Grounds police station against Amit Malaviya, national coordinator of BJP's Information Technology Cell (IT Cell), and party's national president JP Nadda, for allegedly posting a derogatory video against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media, on Monday.

''An animated video attempted to project Congress party was involved in seditious activities. The 3-D animated video on Rahul Gandhi was made with malicious intent. Its purpose was to tarnish the image of the Congress party,'' was stated in the complaint. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Karnataka Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu lodged a complaint with the High Grounds police station. After filing the complaint, Priyank said,'' Ramesh Babu and I visited the High Grounds police station to lodge a complaint. Today, the complaint was registered against BJP IT Cell president Amit Malaviya, national president of the party JP Nadda and Chandigarh BJP State president Arun Sood.''

Also read: Karnataka CM to call industrial bodies for discussion on power tariff as trade chamber calls for bandh on June 22

''On June 17, BJP's Amit Malviya uploaded the video on his social media account. That video was in an animated form. In it, the Congress party was shown to be involved in seditious activities. Whenever Rahul Gandhi went abroad, he was indulging anti-national activities. The video depicted Congress and Rahul Gandhi doing the work of dividing the country."

"We have decided to shut down BJP's factory of lies. During the BJP government regime in Karnataka, the Fact Check Unit of the Police Department was closed. BJP itself was creating fake news. But, we can't let go anymore. We will further strengthen the Fact Check Unit. I have already spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Appropriate action will be taken against those who publish posts that cause communal riots and disturb the peace,'' he said.

''We will talk to the Home Department and form a separate team for the fact-checking. We will take action under the legal framework against those who try to disturb the peace,'' Priyank added. The Congress leaders also furnished copies of the video to the police. "The video was posted by BJP's Amit Malviya against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with malicious intent and to tarnish his and the party’s reputation as well as instigating communal discord," said the Congress leaders.