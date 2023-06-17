Hyderabad: Ahead of the 2024 polls, the social media war between the BJP and Congress is getting murkier with more and more below-the-belt tactics and zero consideration for the usage of rude language or signs and symbols.

The latest digital salvo the BJP has attempted at Rahul Gandhi is an animated video on RaGA in which the saffron party alleges that he is trying to 'break India' by colluding with foreign powers. While the content is loaded and makes direct allegations of Rahul acting on behalf of the 'anti-India' forces to stop PM Narendra Modi in 2024, netizens have compared the video with Adipurush with many slamming BJP for its 'cheap' and 'low quality' animation.

BJP shared the over two-minute animated video on its Twitter handle on Saturday with the caption "RaGa…Ek Mohra (RaGa a pawn)". The video shows foreigners trying to stop India's "growth story" with a background voice in a seemingly foreign accent saying: "With Modi at the helm, India is all set to become the world's next superpower. Modi needs to be out in 2024. It is our last fighting chance to keep India from catapulting to a global economic power. We need to find a way to break India. Divide India internally. Spread the minority hate narrative to discourage business investment in India. Stop Modi at any cost."

The video then shows an animated foreign character clad in suit and tie dialling up "Indian Opposition Leader" on his phone, and RaGa picking up. The next scene has an animated RaGa sitting with the foreigner shaking hands, handing over "Internal Policy Documents" to him and in return receiving from the foreigner a "Break India strategy" booklet.

Following it Rahul is seen meeting minority leaders and heading to foreign media offices while claiming "not only Muslims but Dalits, Sikhs are all being persecuted in India".

The video ends with a Hindi voice in the background saying "RaGA ek umeed, ek lauta vikalp hai. Bharat ke liye nahi, balke Bharat virodhi shaktiyon ke liye. RaGa ne khud ko ek mohre ke roop me paish kiya hai taake Bharat ko todne mein unka istimaal kiya ja sake. RaGA videshi taaqaton ka Manchurian candidate hai (RaGA is a hope, an alternative not for India but for anti-India powers. RaGA has presented himself as a pawn to be used to break India. RaGa is a Manchurian candidate for foreign powers.)

The video received mixed reactions with a Twitter user even comparing its graphics with Adipurush, the Prabhas starrer film that is being criticised for its 'poor' graphics and 'cringeworthy' dialogues. "Graphics are better than Adipurush and Raga is better than Ravana," wrote Twitter user Vipin Tiwari.

Another one called the video a "sloppy effort" and said Rahul Gandhi 'had rattled BJP to the bones'.

"The man sure is big, you guys seem to be rattled to the bones. You should try paying the animators more they might provide something better than this sloppy effort. For the supposedly richest political party in India, you certainly come out as very cheap," wrote Krishna Kumar.

Yet another user wrote: "Patriotism is the last resort of the scoundrel .. this animation only reinforces that."

