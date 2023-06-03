Koderma: Uttar Pradesh Police busted a gang of child lifters with the help of their Jharkhand counterparts. Five members of the gang have been arrested and two children, who were kidnapped by them have been rescued.

Complaints of child lifting were regularly received from various police stations of Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip off, a team of UP police reached Jharkhand's Koderma for investigation. During which, the gang was exposed and five members, including three women were nabbed from Chandwara police station area. It was revealed that one of the accused, who was a nurse had stolen the children and sold them off.

The accused have been identified as Anuradha Devi, who worked as a nurse at Global Nursing Home in Jhumri Tilaiya, Jagveer Varnwal, resident of village Mahugai in Chandwara, Gudiya Devi, resident of Gandhi School Road in Jhumri Tilaiya, Santosh Sao, resident of Manjhgawan and Sangeeta Devi, resident of Pokadanda.

After arresting the gang members, the UP Police presented them before the Koderma Civil Court. The court has handed over the accused to the UP police. Now, the UP police will take them to Banaras.

According to Daraganj Inspector Pawan Singh of UP's Prayagraj, police had received information about the kidnapping of six children from different police station areas. FIRs were lodged in this connection and it was found that the accused in this connection was lodged in a jail in UP. Based on the information provided by the accused, two of the kidnapped children were rescued from Shikha and Manish Jain in Tilaiya Dam OP area.

During investigation, UP police traced details of a transaction related to Koderma. It was revealed that Anuradha Devi, who was a nurse had sold the children at Rs four lakh. Police said the arrested accused would first be taken to Banaras jail and then to Prayagraj and Mirzapur on remand.