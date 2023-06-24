PM NARENDRA MODI TO VIRTUALLY FLAG OFF RANCHI PATNA VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS ON JUNE 27

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 27 will flag off the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express from Ranchi to Patna, officials from the Ranchi Railway Division said on Saturday. PM Modi will virtually flag off the train from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

Officials said that now with Vande Bharat, a semi-high-speed train, the 385-km distance between the two cities can be covered in six hours and 15 minutes. "On the first day, school students, journalists, relatives of the railway officials, and others will travel in the train. The train will start its operations for the common people from June 28," they added.

According to officials, the Vande Bharat Express connecting the two cities will have stoppages at Barkakana, Charhi, Hazaribagh, Barhi, Koderma, Paharpur, Gaya, and Jehanabad. From June 28, the train will depart from Patna at 7 am and reach Ranchi at around 1.20 pm. The same train will depart from Ranchi at 3.55 pm and reach Patna at 10.10 pm.

Officials said that the train would run on six days a week, barring Tuesday. They added that on the inaugural day, the train will be welcomed at all the stations. They further said a cultural program has also been arranged at Hatia station in Ranchi, from where the train will depart. The first and the second trail run of the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express was successfully conducted on June 12 and June 18 respectively.

