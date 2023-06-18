Ranchi: The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express successfully completed the first phase of the second trial run on Sunday, an official said. The semi high-speed train, which arrived at Hatia station here around 1.36 pm from Patna, left for the Bihar capital on its return leg at 3.55 pm, the official said. The eight-coach express is scheduled to arrive in Patna at 10.10 pm.

The first successful trial run was conducted from Patna to Ranchi and back on June 12. This time, it was extended till Hatia, the station after Ranchi, the official added. The train arrived in Ranchi around 1.21pm, a delay of around 16 minutes from its schedule. A loco-pilot told reporters such delays happen sometimes due to various issues including signaling.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, Hajipur zone, Birendra Kumar told PTI, The final run of the train on this route is scheduled on June 27. Asked if more trials are required, he said, If the two trials satisfy higher authorities, no more will be required. The train left Patna at 6.55 am and passed through tunnels and crossed bridges between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi). It halted at Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribag, Barkakana and Ranchi stations.

It is just a trial run where many halts may be taken. Final halts are yet to be decided on the route, he said. The 27-km stretch between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi) has four tunnels, the longest being 1.7-km-long, while three others are around 600 metres each.

The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) in Kolkata had conducted a safety inspection and speed trial on the 27-km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki and had given its nod to operationalise the new route between Koderma and Ranchi via Barkakana in December last. (PTI)