Ranchi: Taking out Baraat prior to and after entering into wedlock is common, but a man took out a wedding procession to bring her daughter from her in-laws' residence as she was unable to bear the mental torture being meted out to her by her husband and in-laws.

This bizarre incident took place in Jharkhand as a man took out Baraat (wedding procession) with music and firecrackers to bring back his married daughter from her in-laws' house. Prem Gupta, a resident of Kailash Nagar Kumhartoli, said that his married daughter Sakshi Gupta was being exploited and harassed by in-laws.

Prem Gupta on Monday posted the video of the wedding procession that was taken out on October 15 on his Facebook page and wrote, “People marry off their daughters with pomp, but if the spouse and family turn out to be wrong or do wrong things. So, you should bring your daughter back to your home with respect and honour because daughters are very precious.”

Prem further stated that his daughter Sakshi was married to a man named Sachin Kumar on April 28, 2022, in a grand note. Sachin, a resident of Sarveshwari Nagar, Ranchi, works as an assistant engineer at Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Corporation.

Prem alleged that after a few days, his daughter's in-laws started harassing her. Sachin Kumar (Husband of Sakshi) used to nag and throw her out of the house. After a year, she was shocked to know that the person with whom she was married had already married twice.

Sakshi said that even after knowing everything, she did not lose courage and tried to save their relationship somehow. But, when she felt that it was difficult to live with him due to exploitation and harassment, she decided to get out of the relationship. Her father and family members welcomed Sakshi's decision and brought her back to her maternal home in a procession that was taken out from her in-laws' house with fireworks.