Bareilly: A married woman living in Baradari police station area of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh has lodged an FIR against her ex-boyfriend and his brother-in-law for being allegedly blackmailed to have illicit relationship, police said. The woman has alleged that her ex-boyfriend was pressurizing her to have illicit relationship with him by blackmailing her with her obscene pictures.

Police have started investigating the case. In a written complaint given to the police, the married woman, a resident of Baradari police station area of Bareilly has told police that she had a relationship with a man named Vikas three years before her marriage, which she ended after marriage.

The woman said that for the last two years, her ex-boyfriend Vikas and his brother-in-law Sambhav Sharma were blackmailing her by threatening to make her obscene pictures viral if she did not patch up with Vikas. Besides, she was being forced to have physical relations, she said.

She said that when she refused to patch up, her real photos were uploaded on social media leaving her distressed. The woman alleged that her ex-boyfriend had created a fake Facebook ID in her name and uploaded obscene photos of her on the social media. Troubled by this, she is now demanding action against the accused.