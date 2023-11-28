Bagodar (Jharkhand): Five migrant labourers from Hazaribagh, Giridih and Bokaro districts were stranded in Saudi Arabia for the last eight months. These labourers have shared videos on social media and sought the intervention of the Indian government in returning to their homeland.

In the video, the labourers stated that they had not received their salaries for the last eight months. Apart from this, they are also in need of food grains. They said that the visa period for all the labourers has also expired. The families of the labourers stranded in Saudi demanded that the Central and State governments take the initiative for the safe return of their family members to the country.

Sikandar Ali, who works in the interest of labourers, appealed to the Central and State governments to help the labourers stranded in Saudi Arabia. He said that this is not the first incident. When workers go abroad in search of work, they have to face torture there. After which they can return home with great difficulty.

Sikandar Ali said that many such cases came to light in the past, too, in which workers were stranded abroad. In such a scenario, the government needs to take concrete steps. The labourers, who were stranded in Saudi Arabia, were identified as Jagdish Mahato of Kusmadih panchayat of Sariya block of Giridih district, Jivlal Mahato, Vinod Mahato of Penk panchayat of Penk Narayanpur police station area of Bokaro district and Chintaman Mahato and Virendra Mahato of Chano panchayat under Bishnugarh police station area of Hazaribagh district.