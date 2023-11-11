KERALA FARMER ENDS LIFE OVER FINANCIAL DISTRESS GOVERNOR LOP SLAM GOVT

Alappuzha (Kerala): A farmer from Kerala's Kuttanad region committed suicide allegedly due to financial stress after he failed to get his paddy procurement payment. He was rushed to the hospital but died this morning. In a suicide note found from the spot, the farmer held the state government and three banks responsible for his death.

KG Prasad, a farmer from Ambedkar Colony in Thakazhi allegedly consumed poison on Friday night, police said. He was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvalla where he died in the early hours today, police added. Police however did not confirm whether he took the drastic step as he was undergoing a financial stress.

Prasad's friends and other farmers said he was suffering from financial distress as he had not received his paddy procurement payment. Prasad's suicide note was shown by some television channels this morning wherein he accused the state government and the banks for pushing him to end his life.

A farmer of the area said that the government had not given Prasad the money for paddy procurement. Also, the government did not repay his loan amount as a result of which he was not able to take any further loans causing him a financial distress, the farmer said. "As government did not pay his loan his CIBIL score dipped due to the loan arrears. When Prasad recently approached banks for other loans, they refused citing his low CIBIL score," the farmer added.

A police officer said they were yet to confirm whether the reason behind the farmer's suicide is financial crisis "After taking the statements of his family members and relatives we came to know that a person who was very close to him died recently. Ever since then Prasad is in depression. The contents of his note is being verified. Also, a purported telephonic conversation between Prasad and the state government has been received which too would be examined to ascertain the cause of death," police said.

Meanwhile, the farmer's death has sparked off a political row in the state with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan slamming the LDF government over the issue. Khan alleged that farmers are facing a huge crisis in the state while Satheesan accused the government for their failure in paddy procurement process and said that payments were due for months.

"The pensions have been stalled and salaries are getting delayed for employees working for ages while those who have worked for two years as personal staff of the ministers, are receiving their allowances on time," the Governor told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. "Money is being spend on celebrations but it seems that the poor farmers are not the priority of the government. The people of the state will take note of this," he added.