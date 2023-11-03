Bizarre death of farmer raises questions of snake revenge after viral provocation video
Published: 2 hours ago
Devaraguddenahalli (Karnataka): In a bizarre incident a young farmer was bitten to death by a venomous cobra – days after he was seen provoking and teasing a cobra with a pipe in a video that went viral. Though there has been no scientific reason to believe that these eerie reptiles are habituated to take revenge but the act has left many questioning if the snake, in turn, sought revenge.
The incident happened at Devaraguddenahalli village in Holenaraseepur Taluk in Karnataka where Abhilash, a young and dedicated farmer who met a horrifying end on October 29th after being bitten by a venomous snake. The circumstances surrounding Abhilash's death have not only shocked the village but have also ignited speculation and curiosity, fueled by a viral video depicting the farmer provocatively teasing a cobra with a pipe just days before his demise.
Abhilash was a prominent figure in the community, known for his unwavering commitment to horticulture and cattle rearing. His exceptional dedication had earned him the prestigious Young Farmer Award in Holenaraseepur, a testament to his valuable contributions to the agricultural sector. However, his penchant for risk-taking was on full display in the now-viral video where he playfully tormented the cobra, an act that many locals believe may have led to a vengeful response from the snake.
The shocking video came to light when Abhilash's friends, reeling from the news of his tragic death, stumbled upon it while going through his mobile phone. The footage revealed a distressing scene as the cobra defensively raised its hood in response to Abhilash's prodding with the pipe. This discovery has given rise to speculations within the community, with some locals believing that the snake might have harboured resentment, ultimately leading to the fatal bite.
It is crucial to emphasize that there is no scientific evidence supporting the idea of snakes seeking revenge. The concept of animals, particularly snakes, seeking retribution is rooted in superstitions and local beliefs. Nevertheless, this unfortunate incident has prompted the Halli Mysore police to register a case and launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Abhilash's death, offering a potential resolution to the community's suspicion.
As the mourning village awaits the results of the ongoing investigation, they are left grappling with the inexplicable and sombre events surrounding the loss of their beloved young farmer. The incident also underscores the need for responsible and ethical interactions with wildlife, further emphasizing the importance of coexisting harmoniously with the animal kingdom.