BIZARRE DEATH OF FARMER RAISES QUESTIONS OF SNAKE REVENGE AFTER VIRAL PROVOCATION VIDEO

The incident happened at Devaraguddenahalli village in Holenaraseepur Taluk in Karnataka where Abhilash, a young and dedicated farmer who met a horrifying end on October 29th after being bitten by a venomous snake. The circumstances surrounding Abhilash's death have not only shocked the village but have also ignited speculation and curiosity, fueled by a viral video depicting the farmer provocatively teasing a cobra with a pipe just days before his demise.

Abhilash was a prominent figure in the community, known for his unwavering commitment to horticulture and cattle rearing. His exceptional dedication had earned him the prestigious Young Farmer Award in Holenaraseepur, a testament to his valuable contributions to the agricultural sector. However, his penchant for risk-taking was on full display in the now-viral video where he playfully tormented the cobra, an act that many locals believe may have led to a vengeful response from the snake.