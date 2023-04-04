Giridih (Jharkhand) : What if your bank details fall into the wrong hands? Along with the personal danger, it may also pose a threat to social security. From what happened in a recent Jharkhand crime, one thing is clear cybercriminals are cheating people sitting at home. In Giridih, the cyber ​​police station of the district has arrested four miscreants involved in cybercrime.

The arrest of all four took place on Sunday from Rakskuto village under the Ahilyapur police station area. All the accused were doing cyber frauds sitting in one place. Three of the four criminals arrested are professionals and have been jailed in the past for cyber fraud. A case has been registered against all the criminals in the cyber police station and the process of sending them to judicial custody is underway.

To their surprise, the police team found bank details of 1 lakh people in the mobile recovered from the criminals. At the same time, many more lakhs of numbers have been saved. Evidence of sending the link and bulk message in mobile, the message made to get OTP and password has been received. Criminals send people a link and ask them to click on it, after which they get their bank details with smooth talk.

As soon as the bank details are received, the criminals obtain OTP from the account holder and loot money. The police team has recovered 18 mobile phones including four iPhones, 40 SIM cards and Rs 2 thousand cash. Cybercriminals use different SIM cards to trick people by calling and sending links and looting their hard-earned money in a jiffy. In the recovered mobile phone, the police team found several apps and other technical evidence of money transactions.

The arrested criminals include Premchand Mandal and Shivcharan Mandal, residents of Rakskuto under Gandey police station area, Mithun Mandal, resident of Margodih and Anand Mandal, resident of Jhelwa under Narayanpur police station of Jamtara district. Three of the four miscreants have an old criminal history. In the case of cyber fraud, all three have already gone to jail.

After coming out of jail, he again started his work. It was informed that the arrested criminals Premchand Mandal and Shivcharan Mandal have gone to Giridih Jail in the past while Anand Mandal has been sentenced to jail in the case of cyber fraud.

The action was taken on the basis of secret information received by the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cyber ​​Cell. Giridih Cyber ​​Police Station and Ahilyapur Police Station jointly raided Gandey's Raksakuto village on Sunday. Where all four vicious people were committing cyber crimes at Premchand Mandal's house. The latest arrest was made by Cyber ​​Station Inspector Adikant Mahato and his team.