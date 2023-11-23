Srinagar: A top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit and his associate were gunned down by security forces on the second day of the counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and the Army and police in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal-Kalakote in Rajouri district yesterday. A commander identified as code name 'Qari' of Lashkar-e-Taiba has been gunned down in a fierce gunbattle along with his aide.

The slain commander and his group were active in Rajouri-Poonch area for the last one year. The commander is also believed to be the mastermind of Dangri and Kandi attacks. It has been learnt that the slain terrorist was sent to revive terrorism in the region and was an expert in handling improvised explosive device (IEDs) as well as a trainer snipper. He was hiding in the caves of the mountain, it was learnt. The security forces recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from his possession.

Based on specific intelligence input, the Army and police had launched a joint search operation and cordoned off the area. While the search operation was underway, terrorists hiding in the area fired on the security forces and a subsequent retaliatory gunfire ensued. A terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was gunned down, security forces said adding that his associate was also killed.

Earlier, four Army personnel were killed and two others were injured during the operation. The firing was halted in the night and resumed in the morning today.