Jammu (J&K): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is, was, and will remain a part of India and the Pakistan government will achieve nothing by repeatedly claiming PoK.

He reiterated that Pakistan does not have a locus standi there as it has illegally occupied the area. "A unanimous resolution has been passed in the Parliament of India regarding PoK that it is a part of India only. Not one but at least three proposals of this intention have now been passed in the Parliament," Singh said.

Also read: Pakistan or PoK, people should not die of hunger, says Rajnath Singh

Singh was addressing a ‘National Security Conclave’ in Jammu on Monday. He said, "For a long time, Pakistan has tried to destabilize peace and harmony in the country through cross-border terrorism. However when we came to power, we launched an effective action against terrorism".

He noted that India showed the world the meaning of ‘zero tolerance against terrorism’. The bold and first-of-its-kind moves to eliminate terrorists following the Uri and Pulwama incidents are proof of India’s ‘zero tolerance against terrorism’ policy and the unmatched valor of the Armed Forces.

"Today, most of the countries are united against terrorism. The joint statement issued after the Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Joe Biden is an indication of how India has changed the mindset of the world on the issue of terrorism,” the defense minister said. Singh pointed out that the network of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir has substantially weakened in the last few years as strict and consistent action is being taken.

Also read: PoK will become part of India after BJP forms govt in 2024: Mohan Yadav

"Terror funding has been curbed. Supply of arms & drugs to terrorists has been stopped. Along with the elimination of terrorists, work is being done to dismantle the network of Under Groundworkers,” he said. On the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Singh highlighted that the decision has connected the people of the Union Territory with the country’s mainstream and helped them to usher in a new era of peace & progress.

Further, terming the border situation with China as a matter of perceptional difference, Singh said that there are agreements & protocols, based on which the armies of both countries carry out the patrolling. Referring to the stand-off in East Ladakh in 2020, he said, the Chinese Army ignored the agreed protocols and unilaterally tried to change the status quo on the LAC.

Rajnath Singh reiterated the Government’s stand to resolve the border issue through dialogue and in a peaceful manner. He added that the talks are continuing at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute, thereby assuring the nation that the Government will never compromise on India’s border, its honor, and self-respect. “We will never let the sanctity of our borders be violated,” he added.

Also read: Effective action against terrorism taken under PM Modi: Rajnath