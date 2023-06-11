Gonda Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that the Pakistanoccupied Kashmir PoK will become part of India after BJP forms the government following Lok Sabha polls next year Yadav alleged the erstwhile Congressled government was never bothered by the attacks faced by Indian soldiers on the border but now the situation in the border has completely changed Through surgical strikes India has shown that nobody will be spared if they try to attack us The people living in the PoK are now eager to merge into India after seeing the improvement in Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370 Yadav said while attending a BJP rally in Mankapur Assembly seat under Gonda Parliamentary constituencyAccording to Yadav the PoK people were catching hold of the terrorists and handing them over to the Indian Army BJP will form the government after winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 After which PoK will become part of India the minister said Speaking on the occasion the state higher education minister said that the New Education Policy has paved the way for students to pursue medical and engineering courses in Hindi All subjects and courses will be taught in Hindi as it is our mother tongue he said alleging that the erstwhile Congress government and prior to that the British had insulted the Hindi language Also Read Pakistan or PoK people should not die of hunger says Rajnath Singh No language can take the place of our mother tongue just as our aunt cannot replace our mother Our mother is always our mother nobody can take her place Similarly Hindi should receive the respect it deserves Yadav said Yadav also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for insulting the country in foreign land and said that people will never tolerate such an act