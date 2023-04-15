LehJammu Commending Army s Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre LSRC for their bravery and sacrifices for the country Lieutenant Governor Brig retd B D Mishra on Saturday said his administration would increase the exgratia for the fallen heroes of the regiment from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakhHe also said even the family members of Ladakhi soldiers who sacrifice their lives outside the Union Territory would be entitled to the enhanced exgratia reliefThe Ladakh UT administration will increase the exgratia provided to the next of kin of the martyrs of LSRC from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh Sacrificing one s life is ultimate no matter where so even the family members of Ladakhi soldiers who sacrifice their lives while serving the country in some other part will be entitled to the exgratia Mishra saidThe Lt Governor was speaking at the grand finale of a youth festival organised by the University of Ladakh in collaboration with Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre LSRC in Leh an official spokesman said Mishra advised the local youth to join Ladakh Scouts to serve the country and stay away from drugs to secure their futureHe also asked them to work for protecting the fragile environment of Ladakh so that we could leave the world in a better condition for posterity The Lt Governor expressed his happiness to see the University of Ladakh and the nationalism patriotism and passion among the younger generation to work for the development of the country the spokesman saidHe emphasised the need for the younger generation to abide by the fundamental duties as mentioned in the Indian Constitution It is always imperative for our youth to abide by the fundamental duties if India has to develop into a Vishwa Guru he said highlighting the important role of youth in achieving the target of making India the number one in the world by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mishra also sought cooperation from the people particularly the youth to achieve the goal of a corruption and delayfree Ladakh PTI