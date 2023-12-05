Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been the nation's top region for not only "attempted suicides" but also "crimes by terrorists", "crimes by foreigners", "cases registered against state police personnel", "Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," and "civilians killed during police operations," according to the recent report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Leh in August, 2019.

Attempted Suicides: Of the 1,769 cases across India that the NCRB documented in 2022, 497 came from Jammu & Kashmir alone. With 364 reported cases of attempted suicide (Indian Penal Code section 309) in 2022, Andhra Pradesh trails behind Jammu & Kashmir in terms of numbers. Tamil Nadu is in fourth place with 237 instances, and Maharashtra is in third place with 277 cases.

Similarly, Jammu & Kashmir also tops in the cases of attempted suicides among juveniles. 17 of the 19 such incidents that were reported in India in 2022, according to the NCRB, were in Jammu & Kashmir. With one case apiece, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are behind Jammu & Kashmir.

Crimes by Terrorists: As per the report, 20 terrorist-related killings (IPC section 302) that occurred across the nation in 2022 have all been registered in Jammu & Kashmir. Additionally, Jammu & Kashmir has also registered all 33 cases of terrorists attempting to kill someone (IPC section 307).

Crimes by Foreigners: The NCRB report states that there have been two cases of foreigners engaging in human trafficking in Jammu & Kashmir (IPC Section 370). With just one case, Telangana comes in second behind Jammu & Kashmir.

Cases Registered against State Police Personnel: According to the NCRB data, 704 of the 2,614 cases that were filed nationwide in 2022 against state police employees took place in Jammu & Kashmir. Not only does Jammu & Kashmir have the highest number of these cases nationwide, but it is also the most prevalent among union territories. With 15 cases, Delhi follows Jammu & Kashmir among union Territories, while Andaman and Nicobar is at third place with 14 cases. Maharashtra follows Jammu & Kashmir in terms of such cases registered in the country during 2022. With 375 cases, Maharashtra is at second place, Rajasthan is at third place with 227 cases, and Andhra Pradesh is at fourth place with 221 cases.

Civilians Killed during Police Operations: In 2022, as per the NCRB data,14 civilian deaths nationwide were reported as a result of police actions. 12 of such killings have occurred in Jammu & Kashmir. With one case each, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are behind Jammu & Kashmir.