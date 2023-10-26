Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces on Thursday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) and killed five Lashkar militants in North Kashmir's Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Confirming the development, a spokesman for the Srinagar based Chinar Corps wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army , Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the Line of Control in Kupwara sector. Operations in progress”.

While Army is yet to confirm the killing of any militant, Kashmir Zone Police said that two militants have been killed in the encounter while the encounter is still going on. In a statement posted on X, a spokesperson for the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an ecnounter has started in Machhal sector in which two terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway. Further details shall follow".

In another post on X, a police spokesman quoting ADGP Kashmir said, "Three (03) more terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow". However the identity of the slain militants was not immediately known. The encounter is believed to have broken out after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kupwara following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Also read: Infiltration bid foiled in Uri of Jammu and Kashmir