GOVT STEPS UP EFFORT TO REVIVE POLO IN LADAKH 10 WOMEN GET LESSON FROM ELITE PBG

Srinagar: The government stepped up efforts with local people's help in bringing the glory of polo back in Ladakh, known as the birthplace of polo.

The Union Territory is on focus again for the age-old game's facelift. Lieutenant Governor, Brigadier BD Mishra, sent a 10-member all-women group from the region to undergo polo coaching from the President's Body Guards (PBG) in New Delhi in July.

On Thursday, LG Mishra felicitated these girls in the National Capital. Despite polo's heritage, there are very few women who participate in this sport.

"The President’s Body Guard or Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak provided training to the girls on the basics of Polo, the nuances of correct grip, swing and balance along with horse riding for a period of four weeks in New Delhi. The Ladakh girls underwent training under the guidance of Colonel Amit Berwal, Commandant of PBG, Naib Risaldar Sundar Singh and Daffadar Sukhjeet Singh. Monika Saxena, the captain of the Indian Women’s Polo Team, also conducted a one-day workshop and taught nuances of the game to all the trainees," a statement, issued by the Ladakh UT administration on Thursday, said.

It further said, "Deachen Angmo was adjudged as the best player while Haniya Zahara bagged the award for most promising rider at the polo camp.The girls, who underwent training at PBG, are Phunchok Dolma, Stanzin Angmo, Chuzin Angmo, Stanzin Edzes, Skarma Youtan Chosto, Deachen Angmo, Jigmet Stanzin, Samina Kousar, Tsering Yangskit and Haniya Zahara."

Describing the relationship between PBG and Ladakh, the statement said,"The President’s Body Guard has a historical connection with Ladakh as the armoured fighting vehicles of the President’s Personal troops were the first to be inducted to Chushul in 1962. This Regiment will complete 250 years of service at the end of September 2023."

The Indian Army's PBG is an elite cavalry regiment. In the Indian Army's hierarchy of units, it is the regiment with the highest seniority. The President's Bodyguard's main responsibility is to accompany and safeguard the Indian President. Prior to being called the President's Bodyguard in 1950, the riders were known as the Governor-General's Bodyguard. The PBG only now recruits Jats, Rajputs, and Jat Sikhs due to their tall and sturdy features.