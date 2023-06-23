Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Four unidentified militants have been killed during an abortive infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Machil area of frontier district Kupwara in north Kashmir, police said on Friday. “In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four Terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” a police spokesman said.

The shootout comes over a week after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have shot dead two unidentified militants in a joint operation with Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. “Two (02) terrorists have been neutralized in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district,” a police spokesman had said.

That operation came a day after the Border Security Forces (BSF) claimed to have recovered an explosive material in Handwara town of Kupwara. The explosive material said to be an motor shell was recovered in Bhatpura village near a culvert along the Handwara-Naogaon state highway. Earlier, on May 3, two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight between militants and security forces at Pinchad area of the Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

In a Twitter post, a police spokesman had said that two terrorists had been killed in the encounter while further searches were going on in the area. The encounter had broken out after a joint team of police and Army launched a search operation in the area.