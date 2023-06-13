TWO MILITANTS KILLED ALONG LOC IN NORTH KASHMIRS KUPWARA POLICE SAY

Kupwara Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Police ion Tuesday claimed to have shot dead two unidentified militants in a joint operation with Army along the Line of Control LoC in north Kashmir s Kupwara district “Two 02 terrorists have been neutralized in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area LoC of Kupwara district Search still continues a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesman said The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known at the time this report was filed The operation comes a day after the Border Security Forces BSF claimed to have recovered an explosive material in Handwara town of Kupwara The explosive material said to be an motor shell was recovered in Bhatpura village near a culvert along the HandwaraNaogaon state highway Also read BSF recovers IED in JK s HandwaraThe operation also comes hours after a large cache of drugs including two kilograms of heroin worth crores of rupees were seized in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir s Poonch and Rajouri districts Three suspected drug peddlers were also arrested in the operations a police official said According to Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Amritpal Singh a police squad intercepted a private vehicle at Darhali bridge on Monday and recovered 38 kg of Charas which was being smuggled into the border town from Kashmir Police said that the contraband was found hidden in a specially created cavity in the left window of the vehicle adding that three people travelling in the vehicle were arrested