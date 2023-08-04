NIT HAMIRPUR IN HIMACHAL PRADESH RECORDS OVER 500 EYE FLU CASES PHYSICAL CLASSES SUSPENDED TILL AUGUST 15

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur decided to suspend physical classes in the institute till August 15 amid a spurt in eye flu cases. Authorities in the institute said that almost 500 people, including students and faculty, have been infected with eye flu. This dramatic rise in eye flu cases set alarm bells ringing for the NIT Hamirpur staff as well as the health department in Hamirpur.

A team from the health department visited the campus and advised people to maintain hygiene to avoid contracting the infection. The team also made people aware of the symptoms of the eye flu. The health department also issued necessary guidelines to all educational institutions in the Hamirpur district. The guidelines mention steps to prevent the spreading of the flu. The guidelines suggested people wash their hands regularly with soap water and maintain proper hygiene. Infected persons should avoid rubbing or touching their eyes and must change pillow covers and towels daily until the infection clears.

A notice by the NIT management said, "Keeping in view the advice of the Indian Medical officer regarding the outbreak of conjunctivitis and in pursuance to the approval of competent authority, the physical mode of all classes (UG/PG/Dual Degree/Ph D) remains suspended with effect from August 3 to 15. During the said period, the teaching work of the said classes shall be conducted through online mode to control the outbreak of conjunctivitis."

Dr Anil Verma, medical superintendent of Medical College Hamirpur, said, "It is necessary to maintain hygiene and not take any treatment without consulting a doctor. Wash your hands and eyes regularly." CMO Hamirpur Dr RK Agnihotri said, "The infection is contagious and can spread rapidly from one person to another. This infection causes redness, itchiness and swelling of eyelids, and it takes almost two weeks to clear completely." After the reports of a rise in eye flu cases came from NIT Hamirpur, teams from the health department are visiting the institute daily, Agnihotri added.

