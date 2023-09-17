Gurugram: A significant information has come to light about cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is currently detained in Bharatpur District Jail in Rajasthan. It has been revealed that the Bajrang Dal member was highly influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was keen on joining his gang.

A video has gone viral where Manesar is seen talking to Bishnoi and his associate Raju Basaudi through video call. Police are investigating into the connections between the two. Manesar was arrested on charges of killing Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused of inciting violence in Nuh.

With the video going viral, his name is now being associated with Bishnoi and many questions are being raised about his connection with Bishnoi and his gang. In the viral video call, Manesar is seen not only talking to Bishnoi but also his aide, Basaudi, who is a gang member in Haryana but currently lodged in a jail in Punjab.

Earlier, a Whatsapp exchange between Manesar and Bishnoi's brother Anmol had gone viral. The message has revealed that Manesar was influenced by Bishnoi and wanted to join his gang. According to sources, Manesar got Bishnoi's contact number from Anmol and wanted to operate from Haryana. Interrogations are already underway and it is expected that many more shocking revelations would be made in regard to Manesar's connection with Bishnoi.

The Haryana Police arrested Manesar on September 12 from Gurugram and later the Rajasthan Police took him on transit remand. Gurugram Police will bring him on a production warrant at Patauli police station on September 25. Manesar has been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 120B, 307, 201 of the IPC.

