Faridabad: A man working as an assistant manager in Kotak Mahindra Bank was among eight persons arrested by the Cyber Police in a credit card fraud case, sources said on Friday. It is learnt that the eight accused were arrested by a special team of Cyber Police Station NIT. The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak, Tushar alias Goldie, Akshay, Vinay alias Johnny, Rupak, Manish, Kunal and Ravish.

The accused were living in Delhi. Among them, the accused Ravish is an assistant manager in Kotak Mahindra Bank while Kunal is an employee in RBL Bank. Divulging further details into the modus operandi of the gang, an official of the Cyber Police said that accused Ravish and Kunal used to provide bank account details to their accomplices after which the cyber thugs transfer the money from the account holders fraudulently to their own bank accounts.

According to Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh, the accused lured gullible bank customers to avail the credit card facility of IDFC First Bank without any service charges to enjoy credit limit in lakhs of rupees. Once the gullibe bank customers availed the credit card facility, the Cyber criminals sent an app (apk file) to the customers to hack their mobile phones.

In the ensuing modus operandi, the cyber criminals duped the customers by fraudulently transferring the money from their accounts to their own. In one such instance, the cyber criminals duped a Faridabad resident of Rs 53,400. Following a complaint to the Cyber police station, a case was registered against the accused under sections related to cheating while further investigation into the case is underway.

A cyber team was formed under the leadership of the station in-charge. Based on technical evidence, the accused were arrested from Delhi, Noida and Bihar. From their possession, five mobile phones, four SIM cards, two debit cards of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Rs 44,000 in cash have been recovered. The accused were produced in the court and taken on police remand, in which during police interrogation it was revealed that the accused Akshay is the leader of this gang, who runs his own call center in Delhi.