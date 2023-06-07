FARMER LEADER RAKESH TIKAIT THREATENS BIGGER PROTEST OVER LATHICHARGE ON FARMERS

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait threatens bigger stir.

Kurukshetra (Haryana): Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is on a trip to Haryana, on Wednesday threatened to launch a bigger protest than the earlier to air their grievances over police's lathi-charge on farmers in the state.

Tikait is scheduled to visit Kurukhestra to express solidarity with farmers. Sensing trouble, the Karnal Police stepped up security in and around the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. On Wednesday, nine leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), including its president Gurnam Singh Charuni, were arrested after farmers blocked a national highway, demanding that the government procure sunflower seeds at the MSP.

After being detained on Tuesday evening, they were arrested after a case was lodged under various IPC sections, police said. Charges pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly and using of criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty have been slapped against them, they said. The politics in the state is revolving around the lathi-charge on farmers in Kurukshetra. The Opposition is preparing to corner the government on the issue, sources said.

Commenting on the lathi-charge, Tikait said that the situation in the country is becoming like North Korea. The farmer leader also said he will meet all the farmers who are injured. The wrestlers' protest issue and lathi-charge on farmers have given Tikait an opportunity to begin his anti-government tirade just the time when it was thought that the issue has died down.

The farmers are demanding that the government should buy sunflowers at MSP only. BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said from May 10, farmers started reaching mandis with sunflowers, but they are not getting the right price.