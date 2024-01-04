Sonipat: The Enforcement Directorate Thursday launched raids at multiple premises of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar and others in connection with the alleged money-laundering case linked to the illegal mining in Yamuna Nagar district of the state, sources said. Sources said that a team of ED sleuths reached the house of Congress MLA Surendra Pawar in Sonipat in the morning and started searching the premises.

It is learnt that the ED also raided the locations of the MLA as well as his associates. Besides Panwar, the ED also raided the premises of Dilbag Singh, former MLA INLD and others in connection with the case. The raiding ED team is being assisted by the local police and the Central Security Force. Sources said that the ED raids are underway at around 20 locations of Congress MLA Surendra Panwar from Sonipat Assembly and former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh in Karnal.

This raid is being conducted on the FIR related to illegal mining. The raids are being conducted in Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal areas of Haryana related to illegal mining in Yamunanagar and surrounding districts. It is pertinent to mention here that Haryana Congress MLA Panwar represents the Sonipat seat in the State assembly while as ex-INLD legislator Dilbag Singh has represented the Yamuna Nagar seat in the past.