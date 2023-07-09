DRUNK MAN KILLS 12 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER OVER DISPUTE WITH WIFE IN PANIPAT

Panipat (Haryana): A father allegedly beat his 12-year-old daughter to death after she failed to provide the whereabouts of his wife, who had gone to visit her parents.

The incident took place in Ujha village of Haryana's Panipat on Saturday. According to the police, the man was disturbed after his wife left for her parents' house and used to often question his children about her whereabouts.

The accused returned home in an inebriated condition at around 12 am and woke up his 12-year-old daughter from sleep. He asked her whether she had any conversation with her mother and knew when as to when she was returning home. When the girl said that she did not have any information about her mother, the man became furious and started hitting her.

Police said that the man, Rinku and his wife Rinpi had a quarrel following which the latter went over to her parents house in Punjab's Rajpura. She has been living there for the last few months. Rinku has gone into depression ever since his wife left and would often ask his children about their mother's whereabouts, police said.

"In a fit of rage, Rinku started beating his daughter, Harpreet. Rinku's mother Kishori Bai ran to the room after hearing the girl cry and tried to rescue her. Despite repeatedly attempts, Kishori Bai could not release her grand daughter from her son's grip. Rinku continued beating her up till Harpreet fell on the ground unconscious," police said.

Kishori Bai went to the house of Rinku's friend and narrated the entire incident. When Rinku's friend came to the house, he saw Harpreet lying dead on the ground and Rinku sitting beside her. He immediately informed the police.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are presently questioning Rinku. Chandni Bagh police station in-charge Sunil Kumar said Rinku was going through depression and would often beat his children. Presently, the man is being interrogated, police said.