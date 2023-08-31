Nuh (Haryana): Congress MLA Maman Khan, who represents Firozpur Jhirka constituency in Haryana, failed to appear at Nagina police station as required by a notice served in connection with the Nuh violence case, after citing poor health condition.

The incident unfolded on Thursday when Khan did not respond to a summons issued under section 61 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC), directing him to appear at the Nagina police station between 10 and 11 am on August 31.

The police had meticulously prepared a comprehensive list of questions for Khan's interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials, including DSP Satish Vats and Nagina police station SHO Ratan Singh, ready to conduct the proceedings. However, both the SIT members and the legislator were conspicuously absent from the police station premises. By 12:30 pm, it was revealed that Maman Khan had not received the necessary clearance from senior leaders within the Congress party to comply with the notice on that specific day.

The absence of Maman Khan has set off a fiery political discourse, with State Home Minister Anil Vij squarely pointing fingers at the Congress MLA, implicating him in the Nuh violence case. In response, the Congress party shifted blame onto the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing them of mismanaging the situation and allowing the Nuh violence to escalate.

It's important to note that the Haryana Police have taken into custody an additional 14 individuals believed to be linked to the Nuh violence, raising the total number of arrests to 306. Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarania confirming the incident said, “"We have arrested 14 accused of the Nuh violence. Within the framework of the investigation, a total of 61 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed. Among these, 49 pertain to acts of violence, while 12 relate to cybercrime”.

Superintendent Bijarania underlined the police's commitment to maintaining peace in the affected regions. He revealed that law enforcement personnel continue to be deployed in these areas, and he reassured the public that those innocent need not fear the ongoing search operations. In a bid to encourage community support, he emphasized that the people of Nuh have been urged to cooperate with the police in their efforts to apprehend individuals involved in the Nuh violence incident.

The absence of Congress MLA Maman Khan from the police summons, amidst the backdrop of the Nuh violence case, has not only intensified the legal and political scrutiny but also highlighted the intricacies of the evolving situation. The allegations and counter-allegations between the Congress party and the State Home Minister Anil Vij's assertions serve to underscore the deeply entrenched political tensions surrounding this incident. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police's sustained efforts to bring those responsible for the violence to justice remain ongoing, as they work to restore normalcy and peace in the affected areas.

