NUH VIOLENCE CONGRESS MLA MAMMAN KHAN TO APPEAR BEFORE POLICE LOP HOODA DEMANDS JUDICIAL INQUIRY

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has issued a notice to Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with the violence that broke out in the Nuh district in July. Mamman Khan has been asked to appear before the cops on Thursday.

This comes after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the initial investigation into Nuh communal violence, which claimed the lives of six people, points towards the involvement of Congress. However, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Haryana Assembly and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that his party stands with Mamman Khan.

Seeking a judicial probe, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that it was necessary to bring out the truth of Nuh violence. "Everyone must be investigated. If they want to interrogate Congress MLA Mamman Khan, they must do that as well. But, the Congress stands with Khan," said Hooda. Hooda also alleged that the BJP government in the state was making false allegations to hide their failures. He claimed that there is a reason why the ruling government is not initiating a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence.

Hooda said that maintaining law and order in the state is the responsibility of the ruling government in the state and the Mahohar Lal Khattar-led government has miserably failed in it. "The government is framing others to save itself. The government has also framed MLA Mamman Khan. Everything will be clear only after conducting a proper judicial inquiry. The BJP government is not agreeing to the demands of the Opposition to form a judicial commission to probe the Nuh Violence," added Hooda, himself a former Haryana Chief Minister.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that approximately 510 people were arrested following an initial investigation and 130-140 FIRs have been registered. "After the investigation, it looks like this act was done by Congress. In connection with this, Congress MLA Mamman Khan will appear before the cops on August 31," added Vij. He further claimed that there is evidence to prove that Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, Mamman Khan visited areas where violence broke out prior to the incident.

Communal riots broke out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh during an annual Brajmandal Yatra organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu outfit. At least six people, including two home guard soldiers, were killed, over 60 people were injured and more than 50 vehicles were set ablaze. As the violence spread to other areas including Gurgram, section 144 was implemented in about six districts.

