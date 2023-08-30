Gurugram: Two weeks after he was arrested by police in connection with communal clashes in Nuh earlier in the month, Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was granted bail by a court on Wednesday.

Bittu Bajrangi was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on August 17 after he was produced in a Nuh court. He was lodged at the Neemka jail in Faridabad district. Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar Police Sation on a complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

Bajrangi is accused of giving inflammatory speeches regarding the Braj Mandal Yatra and snatching weapons from the police during the Shobha Yatra. After being named in the Nuh violence, Bajrangi was arrested by*he court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Due to the presence of people of a particular religion in district jail Nuh, Bajrangi was kept in Neemka jail of Faridabad.

On Wednesday, he was presented in the court of ADJ Nuh Sandeep Kumar Duggal, from where he got bail. On July 31, violence broke out during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Nuh district. During the Shobha Yatra, some people started pelting stones near Nalhad Shiv Temple. After that, violence erupted across the state. More than 100 vehicles were burnt. Six people were killed in the violence, including two home guards of Gurugram Police.

