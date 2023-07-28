Gandhinagar (Gujarat) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted at a semiconductor revolution is in the offing in India, saying that the worldwide companies are attending the three-day Semicon India 2023 event in Gujarat. Addressing the Semicon India Conference 2023 here today, PM Modi said there has been significant growth in manufacturing sector in the country and the present event is a big boost to 'Make in India' programme.

Stating that he would wholeheartedly welcome every company, the Prime Minister said that foreign and startup companies were among those that took part today's event. New companies will create more job opportunities, he said adding that India has become one of the leading mobile exporters in the world as of now.

PM Modi, who indicated a big push for the semiconductor industry, further said that the new tech has created immense opportunities. There was a lot of potential and progress in the semiconductor sector and everyone, especially the young generation, should understand this new technology, he said. India has become widely respected in the world now because of its talent pool, he said.

The 'Semicon India 2023' is a national-level event aimed at highlighting investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector through presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts. The event focuses on networking, technology demonstrations and emerging business prospects, as per an official statement. The three-day conference ends on July 30.

Experts in the fields of semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design and assembling, gathered from various corners of the globe to share their knowledge and perspectives on emerging opportunities in India.