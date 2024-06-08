Railways Go Green; Take Initiatives To Reduce Pollution, Promote Energy Efficient Resources

New Delhi: Indian Railways have taken several initiatives to protect the environment by reducing pollution and Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions, promoting resources that are energy efficient and contributing to sustainability.

According to Railway officials, it has electrified 63,456 Route Kilometers (RKMs) upto April this year which is more than 96 percent of the total broad-gauge network of Indian Railways.

"A total of 2,637 stations and service buildings have been provided with solar roof-top plants with a total power generation capacity of 177 MW," the Railway ministry said.

Energy efficiency guidelines for re-development of railway stations and other buildings have been issued with Super-Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) compliance. These Super ECBC guidelines have been developed with a goal to minimise energy demand through climatic responsive building design and energy efficient technologies.

For the re-development of the major railway stations, railways has provided guidelines in the form of Environment Management Plan, the ministry pointed out.

"As a policy initiative, Railways has introduced the concept of assigning Carbon Saving Points termed as “Rail Green Points” to its freight customers which give details of the expected saving of carbon emission. This initiative of customer participation in creating environmental impact will motivate them to transport more by train in future," the Railway ministry added.

According to the Railway Ministry, it has implemented comprehensive waste management strategies that emphasize recycling, reduction and its responsible disposal.

Creation of green space, proper disposal of hazardous waste materials and recharging ground water aquifers can reverse the land degradation, the Ministry said. "Indian Railway has taken major steps in order to be Energy Efficient in its production process," it added.

"Railways has installed around 65 Effluent Treatment Plants, 86 Water Recycling Plants, 90 Sewage Treatment Plants, 18 Waste to Energy Plants, 186 Waste to Compost and 32 Solid Waste Management Plants. Around 208 stations have composting plants and 193 Railway stations have Material Recovery Facilities. Around 826 Plastic Water Bottle Crushing Machines have been installed at major railway stations," the Ministry said.