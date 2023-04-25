Kapadvanj: A woman on Tuesday was sentenced to life imprisonment by Kheda's Kapadvanj court for murdering her one-month-old-child. The accused had allegedly thrown away her child into a gutter as she did not want to bring up the infant born out of an extramarital relationship. The infant's body was found in a drain near Kathalal area in 2019. A case was registered against the woman in Kathalal police station.

During investigation, Kathlal police probed into the birth registration certificates of all children born in various municipalities and gram panchayats. It was revealed that the accused, identified as Ashaben Rathod, gave birth to a child on 23 May 2019 in Nadiad Hospital. Meanwhile, Ashaben was not getting along with her husband and had claimed maintenance in the Kathlal court. Her husband informed court that he had no other child other than his son and demanded a DNA test to determine the biological father of the infant. He also informed the police about his demand.

Following which, DNA samples of Ashaben, her husband and another man were collected. The DNA report proved that the child was born out of extramarital affair of the accused. The child belonged to Ashaben and the other man.

Public prosecutor Minesh R. Patel said 12 verbal and over 60 documentary evidences were produced during the trial of the murder case in the Kapadvanj sessions court of Judge VP Agarwal. The testimonies of Ashaben's husband and doctor along with other evidences were placed in the court. On the basis of which, the court gave its verdict.