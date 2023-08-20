GUJARAT SCHOOL TEACHER SUSPENDED FOR BEATING KG STUDENT

Ahmedabad: A teacher was suspended for beating up a five-year-old boy in school in Ahmedabad. Authorities of Shakti Vidyalaya in Chandlodia said that the teacher was suspended based on a complaint of the student's parents.

The accused teacher, identified as Kalpana Ben Patel allegedly thrashed the boy, Darshan Makwana, a student of senior KG-II, so hard that his legs got swollen. Also, the boy fell sick. The incident was revealed when the boy's mother noticed bruises on his legs while changing his school uniform after he returned home.

The boy's parents went to the school and complained against the teacher to the school director. The boy's father Bhai Lal Makwana told ETV Bharat over phone that his child was beaten up last evening. "After we insisted to know as to what had happened, Darshan said that he was beaten up by his teacher. We immediately went to the school to complain about the incident," the boy's father said.

The parents complained that the accused has been hitting their child for the last one month. "Once my son's head was hit on the board leaving his nose injured. I met the trustee and told that the teacher should be suspended," Makwana added.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Teacher leaves 5-year-old girl with fractured hand, arrested

Shakti Vidyalaya's trustee Maneklal Patel said that he has received a complaint from the child's father. "The student's father complained that his son was beaten up by a teacher of our school. Considering the seriousness of the complaint, we have suspended Kalpana Ben Patel from service. Other teachers were also called and warned against corporal punishment," Patel said.