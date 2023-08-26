GUJARAT HIGH COURT ALLOWS RAPE VICTIM TO TERMINATE 26 WEEK PREGNANCY

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday allowed a 22-year-old rape victim to terminate her 26-week pregnancy following recommendations by the medical board, sources said. The court has however put certain riders for terminating the pregnancy. It is learnt that the bench of Justice Samir J. Dave of the Gujarat HC allowed the rape victim to abort the foetus after she moved the court for the permission.

In her plea, the sexual assault victim said that the delivery of the baby could potentially affect her physical and mental health. On Aug. 22, the counsel for the victim told the high court that the woman be allowed to terminate her pregnancy given the physical and emotional trauma the sexual assault had caused her.

Also read: Gujarat HC refuses interim stay to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh on PM Modi's degree defamation case

The counsel of the victim said that the abortion was necessary for the overall well being of the victim. After hearing the counsel of the victim, the bench of Justice Samir J Dave directed the medical board to conduct a medical examination of the victim and submit a report with the high court. The medical board submitted the report of the victim's medical examination on Friday recommending abortion of the fetus.

Accordingly, the Gujarat High Court allowed the sexual assault victim to terminate her pregnancy while directing the hospital authorities to provide her all the required facilities. The judgment by the Gujarat HC came days after the Supreme Court rapped it for adjourning and then dismissing the plea of another rape victim seeking permission to terminate her pregnancy.