Gir Somnath: A rampaging leopard is giving sleepless nights to the people of Mantana village under Sutrapada Taluka of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district. So far, two persons were killed by the animal while a third one, who was injured, has been undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Forest Department officials have stepped up vigil to catch the animal setting up eight cages. On Tuesday night, at around 10 pm, the leopard, which entered the village for hunting, made a two-year-old child its victim. Thereafter, it injured an elderly woman, who is currently undergoing treatment. On Wednesday morning, an old man was attacked by the leopard and he died.

Among all three attacks, the one involving the child was the most horrific. The animal dragged the child away in no time. During the night search for the child, his body was found in the sugarcane field. Then the leopard attacked a 75-year-old man who was resting at his house. When other family members made a hue and cry, the leopard escaped after seriously injuring the old man. This morning, again the leopard made an elderly person its victim. There is resentment among the people due to three leopard attacks in Matana village over authorities' failure to catch it.

Deepubhai Nakum, one of the family members of the old man, informed the media about the attack and said that the people of the village are in great danger due to the attacks of the leopard. "We are afraid of even stepping out of our house. We want Forest Department to take immediate measures to catch the animal," Nakum said.