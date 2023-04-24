GUJARAT ATS TO BRING JAILED GANGSTER LAWRENCE BISHNOI TO AHMEDABAD ON TRANSIT REMAND

Ahmedabad Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was involved in crossborder drug trafficking will be taken on remand by the Gujarat ATS The gangster will be brought to Ahmedabad soon Now the Gujarat ATS wants to interrogate the gangster in connection with the AlTayyasa boat matter wherein 38994 kg of heroin worth Rs 19497 crore was recovered from the Mitha Port A Nigerian woman was working as one of the cohorts of the gangster Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi will be brought to Ahmedabad on a transit warrant Sources said five Pakistani nationals who were travelling in the boat were arrested by the Gujarat ATS The consignment was supposed to be delivered to Bishnoi by Pakistanbased handlers under the supervision of a Nigerian woman Gujarat ATS arrested five Pakistanis — Mohammed Shafi Imran Mohsin Shehzad Zahoor Ahmed Mohammad Sohail and Mohammad Kamranwho were on the boat Whereas Sartaj Salim Malik and Mohammad Shafi alias Jaggi Singh alias Veerpal Singh who took delivery of drugs were also arrested Sources further said that calls were made from the Punjab Jail The two accused have been interrogated Quizzing of Bishnoi was required in the matter Hence his production warrant is sought Also read Delhi court directs to keep gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail produce him TuesdayActing on specific inputs the joint team of Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat AlTayyasa carrying six Pakistani nationals The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Shafi Imran Mohsin Shehzad Zahoor Ahmed Mohammad Sohail and Mohammad Kamranthe 38994 kg heroin worth Rs 19497 crore was impounded from the boat Meanwhile the National Investigation Agency grilled jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for having links with gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed who were shot dead in Prayagraj on April 15 The gangster denied any involvement in the killings of Atiq and his brother