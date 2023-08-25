CONSTRUCTION OF THIRD LINE BETWEEN SURAT AND UDHNA RAILWAYS ANNOUNCE THREE DAYS MEGA BLOCK 57 TRAINS CANCELLED

Surat (Gujarat): Altogether 57 trains have been cancelled for three days beginning August 26 to 28 due to the construction of the third railway line between Surat and Udhna. Several long-distance mail and express trains to Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and others have been cancelled as the mega block will remain in force for three days. Now the work is going on to connect the third line with the Udhna railway yard situated in Surat city.

The Union Railway Ministry has announced 56 hours of mega block for the ongoing laying of the third rail line. Following the announcement of the mega block of 56 hours, the railways have initiated the process of refunds for those who have booked tickets in advance for Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and other cities. Movement of more than 70,000 rail users will be affected due to the mega block of three days. As the Rakshabandhan festival is around, people travelling to Surat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and others will be affected. Out of 57 long-distance mail and express trains, 28 Mumbai-bound trains have been cancelled.

Also read: Kashmir to be connected to national rail network by Jan. 2024: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tapti-Ganga Express, Flying Rani and Surat-Bhagalpur Express are some of the prominent trains, which will be affected due to the laying of the third line. "After the completion of the third line project, the traffic volume is set to increase on the Surat-Udhna section of the Western Railway. Several new trains will introduced on this route after the construction of the third line. The process of refunds has been started for those who booked tickets in advance. The mega block will remain in force for three days starting from August 26 to August 28," said Sumit Thakur, CPRO.

Meanwhile, the following trains have been cancelled — (12980) Jaipur—Bandra Terminus, (12932) Double Decker express, (22904) AC express, (12268) Hapa Duronto, (22210) New Delhi Duronto, (22902) Udaipur — Bandra Terminus, (22966) Bhagat Ki Kothi — Bandra Terminus, (12902) Ahmedabad—Dadar Superfast, (22452) Chandigarh — Bandra Terminus Express, (12228) Indore express, (22209) Mumbai Central Duronto, (12959) Bhuj Superfast, 12989 Dadar Ajmer Express, (20955) Surat Mahuva Superfast, 12979 Bandra Terminal— Jaipur express, (9037) Bandra Terminal — Barmer, 22903 Bandra Terminal Bhuj AC, 4712 Bikaner Special, 12931 Mumbai Central — Ahmedabad Double Decker, 22904 Bandra Terminus Sudaipur Superfast and several others.