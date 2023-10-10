Porbandar (Gujarat): Amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine that escalated to unforeseen levels after Hamas, a Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza, Indians living in Israel have been sharing photos and videos from the spot. Many people from Gujarat working in war-torn Israel as caregivers have contacted their families, confirming their safety.

Ramaben, a woman from Gujarat's Porbandar has been working as a caregiver in Israel for the last four years. Her family lives in Bagavdar village in Gujarat's Porbandar. In a video message, Ramaben said, "I am safe. We have been asked not to come out of our houses." She said, " I live in Ramatgan region. This area is much safer. The situation is more intense in the border areas. We have been instructed to remain in the safety rooms. Whenever an alarm is sounded, we rush to safety rooms of buildings."

Showing the situation on the streets while going to buy groceries from a nearby store, Ramaben said, "Whenever we step out to buy groceries, we live in constant fear. We don't know when will we be attacked, but so far the situation is under control in my region." "We are praying to the god that this war ends soon and people can reunite with their families," she added.

Sagar Pandavadara, son of Ramaben said, "We all live in Gujarat but my mother along with some other family members lives in Israel. She has been working as a caregiver in Israel for the last four years. We have been in constant contact with my mother since we came to know about the war-like situation there. She sends us videos from there showing empty streets and damaged houses. We hope that this war ends soon so that my mother can return back home safely."

Sonal, another woman from Gujarat's Rajkot living in Israel for the last eight years said that she was safe and her family members need not to worry. In a video that she shared with her family members, she said, "The Israeli government is taking care of us. We all are safe here. We have been instructed to stay indoors. If we are inside our homes, we are safe. We are following the government's instructions. Our groceries are stocked up, we have everything we need in our house. We do not need to step out of our homes."