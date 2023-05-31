UNION MINISTER PRALHAD JOSHI HITS OUT AT RAHUL GANDHI OVER HIS US SPEECH

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the latter's speech in the US in which he apparently took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being “not ready to listen”. Gandhi who arrived in the US on Tuesday is scheduled to attend a series of programs and address the Indian diaspora there.

At one such program at San Francisco, Gandhi said that “a few people in India are absolutely convinced that they know everything”. “They think they can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army. But at the core of it is mediocrity. They're not ready to listen,” Gandhi said in an apparent dig at PM Modi.

While sharing an excerpt of Gandhi's speech, union minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on Twitter, “No Mr. Fake Gandhi! The core of India is its culture. Unlike you, who use foreign soil to tarnish the country, Indians are very proud of their history and can very well defend their geography. It is funny how someone who knows nothing is suddenly an Expert on everything”.

Joshi said that a man “whose history knowledge does not go beyond his family is talking about history”. “A man who claimed to produce gold out of potatoes is giving lectures about science and a man who never ventured beyond family affairs now wants to lead India's warfare,” he said.

In the event in abroad, Gandhi also said the “poor and people from minority communities feel helpless today” in India. “Indians do not believe in hating each other. A small group of people who control the system and the media are stoking the flames of hatred,” he said. The Congress leader also equated the attack on Muslims to the attack on Dalits that happened in Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s.