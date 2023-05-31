Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a snide remark said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one from a group that knows everything, while addressing an NRI gathering in San Francisco, on Tuesday local time.

Some are absolutely convinced. They think they even more than God. They could sit down with God and have a conversation. Then explain to Him. You know. What is going on? And of course, our Prime Minister is one such specimen. I think if you sat down, Rahul said.

"And of course, Prime Minister is one of them. If you sat Modi down with with God, he would start explaining to him (God) how the universe works...and God would get confused about what I had created. They (BJP) can speak to scientists and explain science to them. They can explain history to historians, warfare to the army and flying to the air force. But at the heart of it, they don't know anything," the Congress leader said.

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said he was forced to do it since all instruments of doing politics (connecting with people) were "being controlled" and the "whole India" walked with him during the mega foot march.

"Some months ago, we started a walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. While walking we realised that normal instruments for doing politics (connecting with people) were not working anymore. They were controlled by the BJP and RSS. People are threatened and agencies are used against them. In some way, it had become quite difficult to act politically. That is why we decided to walk from the southernmost tip of India to Srinagar." Rahul accused the Modi-led NDA government in the Centre of "trying everything to stop" his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in vain.

When we started the Yatra, we thought, let's see what happens. In 5-6 days, we realised walking thousands of kilometres is not an easy job. I had an old knee injury that started to act up. Then quite a surprising thing happened. After walking 25 km every day, I felt that I am not feeling tired at all. Everybody around me said that they were not feeling tired. It was not us that was walking, the whole of India was walking with us, Rahul said.

This is the Congress leader's maiden trip abroad since he was disqualified from Lok Sabha as Wayanad MP. His ten-day US trip would have a host of interactions with NRIs and leaders including the one 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' which was held there in San Francisco.