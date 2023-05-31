Hyderabad: BJP supporters raised slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while the latter was addressing in a meeting with Indian diaspora at the University of California, Santa Cruz, on Tuesday. A smiling Rahul was seen waving and welcoming them a couple of times as they continued their disruption before being removed by the organisers.

As they raised slogans Jodo, Jodo... Rahul joined them saying 'Bharat Jodo', which was the title he had chosen for his recently concluded footmarch across the country from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir covering almost all the states. Rahul also said that the Congress party is accommodative and will welcome every one of them from the rivals and will show them love and affection.

"See the interesting thing about us. About the congress party is we have affection towards everybody. Someone wants to come. If someone wants to come and say something regardless of what they say. We are not going to get angry. We are not going to get aggressive. We will nicely listen to it. In fact, we will be affectionate to them and we will be loving to them... because that's our nature," Rahul said continuing his address.

Earlier, Rahul arrived at San Francisco for a three-city US tour during which he will interact with the Indian diaspora and meet American lawmakers. Rahul was received at the airport by Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda and other members of the IOC.

According to the party, Rahul had to wait for at least two hours at the airport to complete the immigration check formalities as he no longer holds the diplomatic passport. As he waited in the queue, several passengers who were travelling with him in the same flight took selfies with him for which he kindly obliged.

He was asked by his fellow passengers as to why he was standing in the queue to which Rahul replied that he is a common man and he likes it as well. "I'm a common man. I like it. I'm no longer an MP."