Union Home Ministry orders CBI probe into supply of substandard medicines
New Delhi: Union Home Ministry orders a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the supply of substandard medicines in Delhi government hospitals, sources said on Friday. In December, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter to the Home Ministry.
Bharadwaj at a press conference at the party office, said if they are saying, "corruption has happened in mohalla clinics, then suspend the health secretary.(More details are awaited)
