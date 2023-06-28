Hyderabad: In a nearly immediate response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held an emergency meeting last night deciding to deciding the oppose the law and present its viewpoints on the UCC to the Law Commission, considering the perspectives of legal professionals and experts. The Law Board also decided to prepare its own draft for Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to present its viewpoints on the UCC to the Law Commission, considering the perspectives of legal professionals and experts. The Law Commission, on its part, has initiated a fresh consultation process to seek input from various stakeholders regarding the Uniform Civil Code. Speculation has arisen that the government plans to introduce a draft bill in the near future.

The meeting, conducted virtually, lasted for approximately three hours and aimed to discuss the legal implications of PM Modi's statements regarding the UCC. The Prime Minister had addressed BJP workers in Bhopal, emphasizing the need for uniform laws in the country and rejecting the idea of multiple laws for different communities.

PM Modi asserted that the Constitution guarantees equal rights for all citizens, and he cited Supreme Court rulings that have advocated for the implementation of uniform laws. He further criticized parties engaged in vote-bank politics for inciting the Muslim community and stated that the BJP would not resort to appeasement politics.

A Uniform Civil Code refers to a comprehensive set of laws that apply to all individuals in the country, superseding religion-based personal laws concerning inheritance, adoption, and succession. Article 44 of the Indian Constitution calls for the State to work towards implementing a uniform civil code across the nation. However, the issue has been a subject of debate for a considerable period.

Last year, a private member's bill proposing the establishment of a panel to formulate a Uniform Civil Code was introduced in the Rajya Sabha. However, it encountered significant resistance from opposition parties. Previous attempts to introduce similar bills in the Upper House also faced obstacles and were not pursued further.

PM Modi's recent remarks have revived discussions surrounding the Uniform Civil Code, bringing the topic back into the spotlight. The Prime Minister posed a rhetorical question, highlighting the impracticality of having different laws within a single household and drawing a parallel to the functioning of a diverse country like India. He emphasized the constitutional principle of equal rights for all citizens.

Opposition parties reacted strongly to PM Modi's comments, accusing the BJP of attempting to undermine India's pluralism and diversity. They argued that the government should focus on addressing pressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and rising prices rather than prioritizing a contentious topic like the Uniform Civil Code.