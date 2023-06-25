RSS TO CONVENE MEETING ON UNIFORM CIVIL CODE IN BHOPAL

Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold meetings on the draft of the Uniform Civil Code from June 30 to July 2 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The top leaders of the Sangh and subject experts from across the country will gather in Bhopal for the meeting. The meetings will discuss many ongoing issues, including the Uniform Civil Code. This meeting has been called by Pragya Pravah, a subsidiary organisation of the Sangh

According to sources, the preparations are underway for the meeting. The 22nd Law Commission has sought suggestions from common people, institutions and religious organisations till July 14 to draft a Uniform Civil Code. Meanwhile, the RSS has called a meeting for three days in Bhopal.

In this meeting, top office bearers like Sar Karyavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Co-Karyavah Arun Kumar and Suresh Soni, who are considered Sangh's think tank, will participate. In all, 300 subject experts from across the country have also been invited to this meeting. Meanwhile, a meeting of C-20 Civil Track has been called in Indore on July 1 and 2. Various issues related to the society will be discussed in the meeting. Experts from abroad have also been called to this meeting.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Vinay Sahastrabuddhe will be present at the meeting.

