New Delhi: Tom Tugendhat, UK Security Minister during a meeting with Union External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar here on Thursday announced new funding to enhance the UK’s capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism, the British High Commission said on Friday.

Tom Tugendhat, is in India for a three-day visit to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives and attend the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting. The £95,000 investment will enhance the government’s understanding of the threat posed by Pro-Khalistan Extremism, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the Joint-Extremism Task Force, the British High Commission said in a statement.

Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat, said, "The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place".

"A deeper partnership between the two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I'm committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism – whatever form it takes", he said.

"Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society, and threatens our national security. I am delighted to be attending the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence", added Tom Tugendhat.

Before travelling to Kolkata for the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial, which will take place on 12 August, Saturday, Tugendhat will visit the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss joint challenges posed by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and fraud. He will also meet with the Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

The UK Government recently launched a Fraud Strategy, which includes a new National Fraud Squad that will work with local forces, international partners – including the CBI – and the UK Intelligence Community to ensure that callous fraud cells are shut down.

At the G20, Tugendhat will emphasize the UK’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption, which undermines national security and global prosperity. The G20 discussion will complement work already underway by the UK Government to deliver a new UK Anti-Corruption Strategy.

Further, the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said, "The unique connection between our people brings both huge opportunities and security challenges. Through mechanisms like the Joint Extremism Task Force, we are acting jointly on countering threats, including pro-Khalistan extremism, as well as on migration, to keep our people safe".

"Our migration and mobility relationship is a pillar of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which also includes ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling the biggest challenges facing the world around climate and health. This is a partnership for now, including India’s G20 Presidency, and for the future", he added.

Tom Tugendhat was appointed Minister of State (Minister for Security) on 6 September 2022. He previously served as the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee from 2017 to 2022.

