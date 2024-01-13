THREE MEN STRIPPED NAKED ASSAULTED BY MOB IN DELHI ON CHARGE OF MOBILE THEFT

New Delhi: Three men were stripped naked and beaten by a mob for allegedly stealing mobile phones in the Narela area here on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police initiated an investigation into the matter after a video of the incident surfaced on social media and a case was registered.

The video purportedly showed the mob forcibly stripping the three men, who appeared to be in their early 20s, and slapping them. The clip also showed some people burning the clothes of the three men on the spot. A police officer said the mob did not hand those three men over to the police.

"It appears that after being assaulted and humiliated the three men fled," the officer said adding that police received a call on Saturday afternoon, reportedly from the site of the incident, but nothing was found when a team of officials visited the area. An officer said said the case was registered on the complaint of the caller who was traced later. He had made a call at 11.56 pm but left the spot before police reached the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said no complaint was received initially. When the caller was traced, he told police that he had gone to the Narela railway station to see off his sister and while returning saw a mob beating up the three men accused of stealing mobile phones, the DCP said.