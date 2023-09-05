New Delhi : India is celebrating Teachers' Day across the country marking the birth anniversary of teacher-philosopher and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes, lauding their unwavering dedication and saying that the role of teachers was crucial in building our future.

"Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On Teachers Day, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," PM said in his post on x, which was formerly Twitter. The Prime Minister also shared highlights from the interaction with teachers yesterday.

Hailed as a great academician, diplomat and philosopher, Dr Radhakrishnan had good and working relations with world leaders from across continents in those days. He was born on September 5, 1888 and his birthday is being celebrated with reverence as Teachers' Day by Indians everywhere. Radhakrishnan also served as the Indian ambassador to Russia during his long career. During his tenure, he laid a good foundation for a lasting friendship between India and the Soviet Union.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan carved a niche for himself by becoming the first Vice President of India after the country achieved its independence. He went on to become the second President of the country.

