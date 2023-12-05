SOME THINGS BEST LEFT UNSAID SC SURPRISED ON DELISTING OF JUDGES APPOINTMENT CASE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was surprised regarding the deletion of a matter connected with the delay in the appointment of judges in the high courts from its list of cases.

A bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, “I have not deleted it or expressed unwillingness to take it up. I am sure the Chief Justice of India is aware of it (deletion of the matter)”. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing a party, contended that the court should call for a report from the registry. Bhushan stressed that it is very strange that the matter got deleted despite a judicial order having fixed a date of hearing.

Justice Kaul said, “Some things are best left unsaid. We will see…” The case being referred to was a plea filed by the Advocates Association Bengaluru regarding a delay in appointing judges. The Chief Justice of India is the master of the roster. Justice Kaul is the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court. He said will demit office upon superannuation this month on December 25, 2023.