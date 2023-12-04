New Delhi: In a relief for 284 university students from Manipur struggling to pursue their studies, the Supreme Court on Monday gave them the option of attending classes online at Manipur University or getting relocated to Assam University in Silchar or the North East Hill University in Shillong. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra said, “We can give them three options: first one is the online classes at the Manipur University, second that they can be admitted to the Assam University at Silchar, and the third, they can study at the North East Hill University at Shillong”.

The bench assured that the committee led by Justice Gita Mittal would explore better administrative decisions to aid the situation of the students. The apex court directed Manipur University to ensure that the exercise of relocation does not become an obstacle for students from receiving their degrees. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur University, informed the court that nodal officers had been appointed to assess the availability of courses students, who wish to continue in the Manipur University and facilitate arrangements for students to attend classes.

The bench directed that the name of a nodal officer, appointed by the Manipur University, be published on its website and the officer will have to ensure relocation of desirous students within two weeks of applying. The bench, in its order, noted that any students, who desire the benefits of online classes can do so and the respondents further state that the students may opt for any of these two central universities.

The bench added that any student desirous of admission to any of these two universities would be at liberty to approach the nodal officer, who would take steps to facilitate the admission and relocation in two weeks. Mehta contended that this should be an interim order and not mean that the students have permanently moved to other central universities.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Manipur University Eimi Welfare Society and others. On November 28, the Supreme Court asked the counsel, representing the Centre and the Manipur government, to examine a plea by 284 Manipuri students seeking a direction to the Centre to relocate them to different central universities in the country.